Long Island Company Awarded $30.7M Contract To Restore, Protect Montauk Point Lighthouse

A Long Island company has been awarded a near $31 million contract to restore and protect the Montauk Point Lighthouse.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced this week that a $30.7 million contract has been granted to Bay Shore-based H&L Contracting to “protect the historic Montauk Point Lighthouse and associated cultural resources located on the easternmost point of Long Island.”

The project is expected to last approximately two years as crews work to safeguard the lighthouse from shoreline erosion. Work is planned to start in the spring.

“The historic Montauk Point Lighthouse is a New York treasure, but erosion and the weight of years are threatening to wash it away," Cuomo said. "The State is committed to working with our federal partners to prevent that from happening and preserve this landmark for future generations of New Yorkers to explore and enjoy.

“With this development, on-the-ground work can begin this spring to advance restoration, ensuring that this George Washington-commissioned lighthouse—New York's first—remains a beacon for all to see.”

According to Cuomo, the DEC has committed more than $15 million to offset some of the costs of the project. When it is complete, the Montauk Historical Society will be tasked with maintaining the site and lighthouse.

Officials said that the project will “protect the various cultural resources associated with the lighthouse complex and help stabilize the natural environment to support the site's continued use as a tourism attraction.”

"The Montauk Point Lighthouse is the historic gem of Long Island. For decades it has served as a beacon for mariners and facilitated the commerce that made New York State one of the most prosperous states in the Union,” U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Commander Matthew Luzzatto said in a statement.

“The complex nature of protecting this historic icon is a task well suited to USACE," he continued. ”We look forward to making sure this important part of American history remains a symbol of our strength and American military engineering excellence for the next 100 years."

