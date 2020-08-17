Long Island Beach Closed To Bathing Due To Excess Bacteria

A Long Island beach has become the latest to be forced to temporarily closed to swimmers due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

Health officials in Suffolk County announced on Monday, Aug. 17 that Cedar Beach in Mount Sinai is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria in excess of acceptable criteria. Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst and Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore remain closed.

Beach closure and re-opening assessments are conducted on a daily basis as new sampling results are received. The beaches will reopen once the tests come back showing an acceptable level of contamination.

According to health officials, both Enterococci and E.coli bacteria can be introduced to recreational waters from a variety of sources, including stormwater runoff, resident waterfowl populations, failing or poorly operating septic systems, sewage spills, boats and marinas, floatable debris, and from bathers themselves.

“At marine and coastal beaches in Suffolk County, stormwater runoff is the predominant source of bacteria-laden water,” according to the Department of Health. “Stormwater runoff becomes contaminated with bacteria as it flows across roadways, yards, parking lots, and other lands.”

