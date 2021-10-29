LI Woman Driving Drunk At Nearly Three Times Legal Limit Sentenced For Striking Man, Woman

A Long Island woman will spend nearly a decade behind bars after being sentenced for driving drunk with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit, striking and seriously injuring two elderly pedestrians, authorities announced.

Massapequa resident Joanne Dooher, age 51, was sentenced this week to up to seven and a half years in prison after pleading guilty over the summer to multiple charges in connection to the drunk driving incident.

Specifically, Dooher pleaded guilty on Tuesday, July 20 to:

Aggravated vehicular assault;

Second-degree assault;

Third-degree assault;

Aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said that at approximately 6:30 p.m. on July 31, 2020, Dooher was driving while highly intoxicated, with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .22 percent, when she crashed into two elderly pedestrians as they were crossing Merrick Road in Massapequa.

A 93-year-old man suffered physical injuries and an 86-year-old female victim suffered serious injuries, including a broken pelvis, in the crash.

“Joanne Dooher was driving while grossly intoxicated – nearly three times the .08 threshold – and struck two elderly pedestrians who were simply trying to cross over Merrick Road,” Smith said in a statement announcing the sentencing.

“The innocent victims of this criminal driving will suffer the effects of the serious injuries they received for the rest of their lives. NCDA is committed to prosecuting the drunk, drugged, and reckless drivers who continue to endanger innocent people.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.