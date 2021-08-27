LI Man Charged In Connection With Shooting Death Of Former Wyandanch High Football Star

Police on Long Island have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a former Wyandanch High School football star.

Suffolk County Police arrested Everette Aitcheson, age 22, of North Amityville, on Wednesday, Aug. 25 on weapons charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Alonte Shipp that occurred in Wyandanch on Monday, Aug. 23.

Homicide Squad detectives charged Aitcheson with criminal possession of a weapon, but additional charges may be added, Suffolk prosecutors said at a hearing.

Shipp, age 20, was shot and killed in front of his Wyandanch home at 4:40 a.m. Monday during an altercation with another person, police said.

Shipp, a sophomore at Hudson Valley Community College in upstate Troy, was known around Wyandanch as a star running back with NFL dreams.

The investigation is continuing.

