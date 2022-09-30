Levittown Man Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing 2 Young Sisters

A Long Island man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two young girls.

Manuel Cedillo, of Levittown, was found guilty by a jury verdict of two violent felony counts of course of sexual conduct against a child on Friday, Sept. 30.

The offenses occurred in Suffolk County.

“No child should have to go through the trauma of facing their abuser and reliving such horrific experiences but these girls did and I commend them for their bravery,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney. “Because of their bravery, this defendant faces a substantial prison sentence.”

The evidence at trial established that between the Spring of 2011 to February 2012, Cedillo, who was known to the family, sexually abused the two on separate occasions, Tierney said.

The two victims are sisters and were ages 8 and 5 respectively at the time of the abuse, said Tierney.

Cedillo sexually molested the older sister from the age of 8 up until she was 9 years old, according to Tierney.

Cedillo also subjected the younger sister to sexual molestation during the same time period when she was between the ages of 5 and 6, said Tierney.

The abuse stopped when Cedillo attempted to sexually abuse the older daughter and she partially disclosed to her mother that he had been touching her inappropriately, Tierney said.

No other disclosure was made to the victims’ mother until eight years later when the older sister noticed Cedillo was looking at her Instagram stories and she panicked that he was stalking her, the DA said.

After the older sister fully disclosed what Cedillo did to her, the younger sister also disclosed the abuse she suffered at the hands of Cedillo, said Tierney.

Cedillo is due back in court for sentencing on Monday, Nov. 21.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.