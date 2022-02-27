Lengthy Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Suspect In Robbery At Chase Bank In Nassau County

A months-long investigation into a bank robbery on Long Island led to the arrest of a suspect who is now facing charges, police announced.

On Friday, Feb. 25, Nassau County police investigators that Freeport resident Shamont Hoosuendove, age 37, has been charged with one count of second-degree robbery after targeting Chase Bank in Carle Place last fall.

Police said that shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, Hoosuendove allegedly walked into Chase Bank on Old Country Road, slipping a teller a note demanding money.

The teller complied, and Hoosuendove fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in an unknown direction.

At the time of the robbery, there were eight employees and three customers inside the bank.

No injuries were reported.

