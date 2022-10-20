Contact Us
Lane Closures Scheduled For Stretch Of Long Island Expressway In Oyster Bay

Nicole Valinote
Long Island Expressway
Long Island Expressway Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State officials issued an alert about upcoming lane closures on a stretch of the Long Island Expressway.

Two lanes of the westbound Long Island Expressway (I-495) are set to close between Exit 43 (South Oyster Bay Road) and Exit 42 (Northern State Parkway) in Oyster Bay, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Officials said the closures will take place from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following days to facilitate bridge maintenance:

  • Thursday, Oct. 20
  • Tuesday, Oct. 25
  • Thursday, Oct. 27

