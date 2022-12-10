Info Outlines Scheme By Woman Charged In $40M Trademark Counterfeiting At Plainview Boutique

Just after a Long Island woman was busted for allegedly operating a trademark counterfeiting boutique, new details have emerged outlining her scheme.

Suffolk County mother of four, Lindsay Castelli, age 31, of Smithtown, surrendered to the Nassau County Asset Forfeiture Unit on Friday, Oct. 7, following an investigation that began in April 2021.

According to detectives, in April 2021 an extensive investigation with the assistance of the US Postal inspectors was conducted at Linny’s Boutique located at 1032 Old Country Road in Plainview.

During a warrant raid of the business, Nassau County detectives allegedly found 22 printing press machines used to create the fake labels, which were ironed onto cheap garments.

According to police, also found were clothing and jewels Bullock is said to have passed off as being genuine Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, Ugg, and Louis Vuitton goods.

According to the Daily Mail, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Bullock would "take a hat, a $3 hat or a 50 cent item on the side here, and they would seal it onto the hat and sell it for $300."

Bullock, who also ran a private Facebook group called Shop Linny's, which had 5,000 members, had $40 million worth of fake goods, had she managed to sell it, the Daily Mail added.

The investigation revealed the items were being shipped all over the US.

The Facebook page helped draw the attention of detectives, who called in US Postal Inspectors to help with the investigation, the Daily Mail reported.

Once someone joined the Facebook page, the Daily Mail said shoppers were bombarded with statuses showing Bullock modeling what she claimed to be designer gear.

Castelli was charged with trademark counterfeiting and released on a desk appearance ticket to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

