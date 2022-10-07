Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice
ID Released For 20-Year-Old Found Fatally Stabbed In Broad Daylight Near Hempstead Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Brown Avenue and Kennedy Avenue in Hempstead.
Brown Avenue and Kennedy Avenue in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identity has been released of a 20-year-old who was found fatally stabbed near a Long Island intersection in broad daylight.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a man stabbed in Hempstead in the vicinity of Brown Avenue and Kennedy Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, Nassau County Police said.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was then transported to a local area hospital by Northwell Health Ambulance. He was pronounced by hospital staff at 5:55 p.m. 

On Sunday afternoon, July 8, police identified the man as Cesar Alvarado-Morales, of Hempstead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. 

 All callers will remain anonymous.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

