Here's How Many Are Still Without Power After Damaging Storm Slams Long Island

Utility crews from PSEG Long Island worked through the night to restore power to more than 48,200 customers after thunderstorms struck the region, downing trees, and felling power lines.

As of 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, PSEG was still reporting 490 active outages, which were impacting 2,100 customers. In Nassau, there were still 476 outages, while Suffolk was reporting 1,617 customers still without power.

Outages still being reported by town:

Huntington: 972;

North Hempstead: 268;

Smithtown: 212;

Islip: 202;

Oyster Bay: 163;

Brookhaven: 96;

Babylon: 91;

Hempstead: 45

Southampton: 23;

Southold: 12.

Less than five outages were also reported in Riverhead, Shelter Island, and East Hampton.

According to PSEG, crews worked through the night and will continue to work 16-hour shifts to assess the damage and make repairs. The majority of customers should have their power restored no later than the end of the day.

“Being without power for any length of time is a hardship and we thank our customers for their patience as we work through the damage and difficult conditions to restore their power as safely and quickly as possible,” the company said. “Our goal, always, is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We ask our customers for a fair amount of patience and to know we will be there just as soon as it is safe.”

PSEG noted that due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, they were forced to adopt new practices and policies to adhere to social distancing policies.

“In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have adapted our storm and safety procedures to follow public health guidelines and industry best practices. We thank our customers for their patience as we operate under these unusual circumstances to safely restore power as quickly as possible.”

