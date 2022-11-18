Hempstead Man Sentenced For Selling Cocaine, Fentanyl While Out On Parole

A Long Island drug dealer is heading to prison after admitting to selling hardcore drugs to undercover agents while out on parole.

Obdul Anthony, age 50, of Hempstead, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in Suffolk County Court Thursday, Nov. 17, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Prosecutors said Anthony sold cocaine and fentanyl to undercover members of the Suffolk County Police Department on seven different occasions in Farmingdale between October and December 2021.

At the time of his arrest in December 2021, he was on parole supervision stemming from 2016 convictions on weapons and drug charges.

His record also includes prior convictions for criminal possession of a controlled substance and attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance dating back to 1996, prosecutors said.

Anthony pleaded guilty to the latest charges in September 2022, admitting that he sold over a half ounce of cocaine and a quantity of fentanyl to undercover police officers.

“After being released to parole supervision for serious felony convictions involving drugs and firearms, and boldly continuing to sell cocaine and fentanyl while on parole, this defendant has finally received the appropriate sentence of imprisonment for the deadly substances he has peddled on our streets,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said.

“Thanks to the persistent and collaborative work conducted by members of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office in collaboration with the Suffolk County Police Department, this defendant has finally received a sentence commensurate with his actions, which will keep him off our streets for a decade.”

Following his prison term, Anthony must also complete five-years of post-release supervision.

