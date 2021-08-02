Four Injured After Boats Collide On Long Island

Four people were injured when two boats collided in the Great South Bay.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 11:14 p.m., Saturday, July 31, when the boats ran into reach others about a quarter-mile south of the Bay Shore Marina, said Suffolk County Deputy Fire Coordinator Jamie Atkinson.

The damaged boats were able to make it to different marinas under their own powers.

One boat went to the Bay Shore Marina where the Bay Shore Fire Department and the Bay Shore Brightwaters Rescue Ambulance responded, said Atkinson

Two passengers on board were treated and transported by Bay Shore Brightwaters Rescue Ambulance to South Shore University Hospital with minor injuries.

The second boat, with five people on board, went to the East Islip Marina where the East Islip Fire Department and Exchange Ambulance responded.

Two people on board reported minor injuries. Both patients were treated then transported to area hospitals, Atkinson said.

The Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau along with Coordinators from the Suffolk County Department of Fire Rescue & Emergency Services also responded to both locations.

