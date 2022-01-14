Four Indicted For Nassau County Murder, Robbery

Four Long Island residents have been indicted for the alleged shooting death and robbery of an area man who had just received a settlement check for $55,000,

The four were indicted in connection with the shooting death of James Diamond, age 28, of Long Beach, who was killed around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 in Freeport, said the Freeport Police.

The four were arraigned on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and included Eric Baldwin, age 25, of Freeport; Todd Brant, age 21, of Middle Island; Corey Grier, age 27, of Freeport, and Anyibel Madera, age 23, of Freeport, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

According to the indictment, on Sept. 10, Diamond, and a friend, drove to a law firm in Long Beach to pick up a check for $55,000, that Diamond was awarded as part of a lawsuit.

After receiving the check, the pair picked up Grier and drove to a check-cashing business. Grier then directed them in their vehicle to South Bay Avenue in Freeport and Diamond and his friend left to attempt to deposit the cash at a nearby bank.

Grier allegedly called Baldwin and Brant to meet him at South Bay Avenue. Baldwin, allegedly driven by his girlfriend, Anyibel Madera, and Brant both met Grier.

When Diamond and his friend returned to the location, Baldwin, and another male passenger from Brant’s vehicle, allegedly took Diamond and his friend out of their vehicle at gunpoint, the indictment said.

A struggle ensued, and Diamond was shot once in the abdomen. Baldwin allegedly took Diamond’s bag filled with cash and fled.

Diamond was later pronounced dead at South Nassau Communities Hospital.

After the shooting, Madera allegedly returned her license plates and sold the vehicle, the indictment said.

The three men were charged with murder and other charges including robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

Madera was charged with tampering with physical evidence and other lesser charges.

The investigation into an additional male co-conspirator is ongoing.

