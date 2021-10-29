Ex-Cop From Long Island Sentenced For Plot To Kill Estranged Husband, Boyfriend's Daughter

Contact Us
Valerie Cincinelli and her estranged husband
A former NYPD officer from Long Island will spend time behind bars for obstructing a grand jury investigation into an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill her estranged husband and a teenage girl.

Valerie Cincinelli, age 36, a former NYPD officer from Oceanside, was sentenced to 48 months in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to an obstruction of justice charge.

Prosecutors said that Cincinelli paid her former boyfriend, John DiRubba $7,000 to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband, Isaiah Carvalho, amid a contentious divorce and custody battle over their son.

As part of the plot, Cincinelli also wanted to include DiRubba’s daughter, at which point he went to the authorities, leading to her arrest.

 “Cincinelli was, at all relevant times, an active and willing participant in the murder-for-hire scheme," the sentencing memo states. "And despite her numerous and repeated protestations to the contrary, responsibility for Cincinelli’s words and actions cannot lie with DiRubba, his daughter, or Carvalho.

“It is the (Cincinelli’s) voice on the recordings, concocting specific plans for the killings and elaborate alibis to throw her fellow police officers off her proverbial scent.”

Before her arrest and subsequent indictment, Cincinelli was an NYPD officer for 12 years working at the 106th Precinct in Queens. She was suspended following her May 2019 arrest and resigned earlier this year.

