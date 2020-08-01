Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ex-Choir Director At Long Island High School Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Teen While He Slept

Mark Kimes
Mark Kimes Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A former Long Island high school choir director has been sentenced for sexually abusing a teenager while he slept.

Mark Kimes, the former Happaugue High School choir director was sentenced to time served along with 10 years probation this week after pleading guilty in February to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old.

Kimes will also have to meet sex offender conditions, though it is unclear if he will have to register at a sexual offender. That will be determined at a later hearing.

The judge further ordered a permanent order of protection on behalf of Kimes’ victim.

Prosecutors said that the 16-year-old boy was sexually abused by Kimes in his Moriches home in 2017. He reportedly gave the teen alcohol and allowed him to smoke marijuana.

Kimes gave his victim drugs and alcohol on multiple occasions between August and September in 2017. It was alleged he used “forcible compulsion” to engage sexual conduct. Prosecutors also noted the boy was asleep when he was sexually assaulted.

