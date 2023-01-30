Contact Us
Dead Whale Found In Lido Beach

Michael Mashburn
An investigation is underway after a dead whale was found in Lido Beach Monday morning, Jan. 30.
An investigation is underway after a dead whale was found beached on Long Island.

Emergency crews in Lido Beach were called at around 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, with reports of a beached whale at Lido Beach West Town Park.

The male humpback is about 35 feet long and weighs several tons, ABC 7 reports

Officials told the outlet the animal washed ashore overnight and was dead by the time crews arrived Monday morning.

Video posted on Twitter shows a small crowd of bystanders gathered near the scene taking pictures as police hold a perimeter around the whale.

Wildlife officials will conduct a necropsy to determine a cause of death.

The incident came weeks after another humpback whale was found dead on the New Jersey shoreline north of Atlantic City, in Brigantine, according to ABC 7.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said a necropsy determined the animal died from blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike.

