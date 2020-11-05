COVID-19: Northwell Discharges 10,000th Patient During Pandemic

New York’s largest hospital system has reached a heroic landmark as the state continues to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

More than two months after the first case of COVID-19 came across a New York hospital, Northwell Health announced it has discharged its 10,000th patient over the weekend out of Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco.

The patient, who was released on Friday, May 8 to a standing ovation from hospital workers marked a “significant milestone in the evolution of the pandemic,” the hospital announced.

According to Northwell, their hospitals have cared for nearly 13,000 patients on Long Island, in New York City and Westchester County since the outbreak began. That represents one of out of every five COVID-19 patients hospitalized in New York State — nearly double the number of the next-highest health system.

Including the nearly 13,000 hospitalized patients, Northwell has treated more than 41,000 COVID-19 patients remotely across the health system since the start of the pandemic.

“Based on the data we’ve seen, Northwell has treated more COVID-19 patients than any other health system in the nation,” Northwell President and CEO Michael Dowling said in a statement. “Our success is a reflection of the selfless work of both front line staff and behind-the-scenes innovation that has enabled us to respond to an unprecedented influx of patients.

Northwell Health is currently treating 1,203 COVID-19 hospitalized patients, down 65 percent from the peak of 3,425 on Tuesday, April 7.

“I’m grateful to the nurses, doctors and the entire front-line staff who showed grace, poise and determination under the most extreme of circumstances,” he added. “The pandemic is not yet over, but we’ve weathered the worst of it this time. Crossing the threshold of 10,000 discharges represents a positive moment in this ongoing fight.”

