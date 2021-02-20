Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
COVID-19: New Cases Of UK 'Super Spreader' Strain Reported On Long Island; Latest Breakdown

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay/fernandozhiminaicela

New cases of the so-called COVID-19 so-called "Super Strain" from the United Kingdom are increasing in New York.

As of Saturday, Feb. 20, the total number of such statewide cases of the more contagious COVID variant is 136, with 54 new cases (39.7 percent).

A total of 77 of those 136 UK strain cases have been reported in New York City, with 46 of them being new cases.

Long Island has the next highest amount, with a total of 19 - with 10 in Suffolk County and nine in Nassau County.

Two new cases were reported in Suffolk and one in Nassau.

There are concerns about the spread of the variant leading to an increase in cases, just as the state's positive-test rate has fallen to its lowest level since late November, and with more residents of the state getting vaccinated each day.

