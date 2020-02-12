COVID-19: Nearly 2,000 New Cases Reported On Long Island; Breakdown By Community

There were nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Long Island in the past 24 hours, with the numbers in both Suffolk and Nassau approaching 1,000 each.

According to the state Department of Health, There were 966 new cases in Suffolk, bringing the total to 62,647 since the pandemic began, while an additional 826 infections were reported in Nassau, as the total reached 61,988 as of Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The overall infection rate on Long Island continues to rise, from 4.5 percent on Sunday, Nov. 30, to 4.7 percent on Monday, Dec. 1 to 5.5 percent on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

The current seven-day average has now hit 4.14 percent.

Overall infection rates of those tested on Long Island held steady in both Suffolk and Nassau at 4.2 percent since the pandemic began.

There were three new COVID-19-related deaths in Suffolk, as the total hit 2,059 fatalities. Two new deaths in Nassau brought the death toll to 2,262.

Projections have shown that following the holiday season, which extends through Jan. 2 next year, if the numbers hold steady, Long Island could see the positive infection rate jump from 3.24 percent to 18.13 percent, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a recent COVID-19 briefing.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Dec. 2:

Islip: 17,634;

Brookhaven: 15,951;

Babylon: 9,603;

Huntington: 7,637;

Smithtown: 4,174;

Southampton: 1,884;

Riverhead: 1,203;

Southold: 581;

East Hampton: 503;

Shelter Island: 18.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,924;

Freeport: 2,283;

Elmont: 1,824;

Uniondale: 1,777;

Valley Stream: 1,637;

Levittown: 1,750;

Hicksville: 1,612;

East Meadow: 1,1,41297;

Glen Cove: 1,382;

Long Beach: 1,201;

Franklin Square: 1,229;

Woodmere: 1,039;

Oceanside: 1,006;

Baldwin: 978;

Roosevelt: 879;

North Valley Stream: 827;

New Cassel: 779;

Plainville: 776.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, there were 193,551 COVID-19 administered in New York, resulting in a 4.63 percent positive infection rate. There were 150 new hospitalizations statewide, with 24 more patients placed in the ICU and 25 placed in intubation. Sixty-nine new COVID-19 fatalities were reported.

Statewide since the pandemic began, 664,238 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 19.7 million who have been tested. There has been a total of 26,889 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began.

