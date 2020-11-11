COVID-19: Nassau, Suffolk Both See New Spike In Cases In Latest Data

Long Island saw a new increase in new COVID-19 cases, according to data released on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

In Nassau, the state Department of Health reported 402 new cases on Tuesday, Nov. 10 (that's 124 more than a day earlier) with another 412 in Suffolk County (an increase of 132 from the previous day).

Here are positive testing rates for the last four days on Long Island.

Saturday, Nov. 7: 2.6 percent

Sunday, Nov. 8: 3.4 percent

Monday, Nov. 9: 3.5 percent

Tuesday, Nov. 10: 3.3 percent

There were 21 COVID deaths statewide on Tuesday, with three on Long Island (two in Nassau County and one in Suffolk County), bringing the total to 26,026 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Tuesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,628 (+80)

Patients Newly Admitted - 270

Hospital Counties - 50

Number ICU - 304 (+8)

Number ICU with Intubation - 135 (+7)

Total Discharges - 81,020 (+166)

Deaths - 21

