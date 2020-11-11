Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Investigation Underway After Long Island Man Killed In Crash
News

COVID-19: Nassau, Suffolk Both See New Spike In Cases In Latest Data

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

Long Island saw a new increase in new COVID-19 cases, according to data released on Wednesday, Nov. 11.  

In Nassau, the state Department of Health reported 402 new cases on Tuesday, Nov. 10 (that's 124 more than a day earlier) with another 412 in Suffolk County (an increase of 132 from the previous day).

Here are positive testing rates for the last four days on Long Island.

  • Saturday, Nov. 7: 2.6 percent
  • Sunday, Nov. 8: 3.4 percent
  • Monday, Nov. 9: 3.5 percent
  • Tuesday, Nov. 10: 3.3 percent

There were 21 COVID deaths statewide on Tuesday, with three on Long Island (two in Nassau County and one in Suffolk County), bringing the total to 26,026 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Tuesday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 1,628 (+80)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 270
  • Hospital Counties - 50
  • Number ICU - 304 (+8)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 135 (+7)
  • Total Discharges - 81,020 (+166)
  • Deaths - 21

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.