COVID-19: Nassau, Suffolk Both See New Increase In Cases, Rise In Positivity Rate

Long Island saw a new increase in new COVID-19 cases, as well as the positive rate for testing, according to data released on Friday, Nov. 13.

In Nassau, the state Department of Health reported 374 new cases on Thursday, Nov. 12 (that's 53 more than a day earlier) with another 428 in Suffolk County (an increase of 16 from the previous day).

Here are positive testing rates for the last three days on Long Island.

Tuesday, Nov. 10: 3.3 percent

Wednesday, Nov. 11: 3.1 percent

Thursday, Nov. 12: 3.3 percent

There were 24 COVID deaths statewide on Thursday, with three on Long Island (all in Nassau County), bringing the total to 26,079 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Thursday:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,737 (+60)

Patients Newly Admitted - 290

Hospital Counties - 51

Number ICU - 331 (+23)

Number ICU with Intubation - 137 (+1)

Total Discharges - 81,390 (+192)

Deaths - 24

