COVID-19: Nassau County Woman Accused Of Giving Vaccine To Child Without Mother's Permission

A New York woman has been accused of injecting a child with what is believed to be a COVID-19 vaccine without the permission of the minor's mother.

According to detectives on Long Island, the woman, Nassau County resident Laura Parker Russo, age 54, of Sea Cliff, was at her home residence where she administered the injection to the 17-year-old boy, police said.

The boy went home and informed his mother what had occurred, said Nassau County Police.

"The mother had not given permission or authority to have her son injected with a Covid Vaccine and called police," said Nassau County Police.

After an investigation was conducted, it was discovered Russo is not a medical professional or authorized to administer vaccines and was placed under arrest without incident, said police.

Parker Russo was charged with New York State Education Law Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, police said.

She was released and is due to appear in First District Court in Hempstead on Friday, Jan. 21.

