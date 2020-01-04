COVID-19: Nassau County Starting Virtual Courts

Long Island courts are doing their part to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, by moving all court operations to Skype or in other words, virtual court.

Nassau County Administrative Judge for the 10th District Norman St. George announced on Wednesday, April 1, that going forward, all court operations in the county would be done through Skype video conferencing.

“The Courts in Nassau County have implemented many temporary measures to reduce courtroom traffic in order to ensure the well-being of our court employees and our court users," said St. George. "Conducting virtual court operations via Skype will continue to help us reach these goals and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

All non-essential court functions had already been postponed until April 30 and other necessary functions had been funneled to the County Courthouse in Mineola.

Under the new order, judges, criminal case defendants, civil litigants, attorneys, and some court staff will appear by video conference.

A core team of essential courthouse staff, including court security, will remain in place at the courthouse to make sure each court has the ability to intake papers, operate the conferencing system, process orders, and perform other essential tasks.

"Courts will continue to adapt and change to meet the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic," he said. "It is important for citizens to know that the courts in Nassau County remain open for business with an emphasis on emergency and essential proceedings.”

Individuals with questions should the court they are required to appear in:

District Court–Criminal: 516-493-4201

District Court–Civil: 516-493-4113

County Court: 516-493-3690

Surrogate’s Court: 516-493-3805

Family Court: 516-493-3900

Supreme Court and Matrimonial Center: 516-493-3401

Additional information can also be found on the court's main website here.

