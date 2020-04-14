COVID-19: Long Island Walmart Closes For Cleaning

A Long Island Walmart location is closed for sanitation as the company continues dealing with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The store, in Commack, on Crooked Hill Road, is closed on Tuesday, April 14 for cleaning, as an outside specialist is expected to come to disinfect the building.

The day off will also provide employees the opportunity to restock shelves, some of which have been stripped bare since the outbreak began.

The store is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 16, when they will allow an hour of shopping reserved for seniors, which is typically held on Tuesday. It will be open to the public at 7 a.m.

All 11 other Long Island Walmart stores will be open for business, as usual.

As of Tuesday, there have been 22,442 confirmed COVID-19 in Suffolk County, including 328 in Commack. Statewide, there have been more than 195,000 cases, most in the nation.

