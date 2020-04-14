Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Drunk 20-Year-Old Crashes Toyota Into Nassau County Business
News

COVID-19: Long Island Walmart Closes For Cleaning

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack.
Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Long Island Walmart location is closed for sanitation as the company continues dealing with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The store, in Commack, on Crooked Hill Road, is closed on Tuesday, April 14 for cleaning, as an outside specialist is expected to come to disinfect the building.

The day off will also provide employees the opportunity to restock shelves, some of which have been stripped bare since the outbreak began.

The store is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 16, when they will allow an hour of shopping reserved for seniors, which is typically held on Tuesday. It will be open to the public at 7 a.m.

All 11 other Long Island Walmart stores will be open for business, as usual.

As of Tuesday, there have been 22,442 confirmed COVID-19 in Suffolk County, including 328 in Commack. Statewide, there have been more than 195,000 cases, most in the nation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.