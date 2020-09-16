COVID-19: Long Island Student Suspended One Year For Remote-Learning Defiance

The 17-year-old Long Island high school student who protested a lack of in-person learning due to the COVID-19 outbreak will now not be permitted to step foot on campus at all this year.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the William Floyd School District on the south shore implemented a hybrid learning model for its 8,800 students, with some attending classes in person on certain days and learning remotely on others.

Senior Maverick Stow, in protest of the district’s decision, repeatedly trespassed on campus on days he was not scheduled to be in the classroom, leading to his arrest last week and a full year suspension this week.

The suspension lasts through June 30, 2021.

“We have zero tolerance for suspended students or unauthorized people trying to enter our buildings to disrupt the educational process and/or to potentially cause an unsafe environment for our students and staff,” the district announced.

During his suspension, Stow will not be permitted on school grounds or at any school-sponsored event, including senior activities and privileges.

The decision to suspend Stow was determined by an impartial officer that was attended by Stow’s lawyers and attorneys representing the district.

Officials noted that they will revisit the suspension at the end of the second quarter to determine whether some aspects of it should be lifted.

Officials said that the determination of the hearing officer was made “after an exhaustive hearing at which numerous witnesses testified to Stow’s repeated insubordination and disruption despite being given multiple opportunities to avoid suspension.”

"If he abides by the suspension and is a student in good standing, we will revisit his suspension at the end of the second quarter to determine whether or not he will be permitted to attend in-person classes and have his senior privileges reinstated for the second half of the school year," they noted. "School safety and security has been and always will be a top priority in our district."

