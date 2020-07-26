Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Island Man Accused Of Leaving Dog Outside Without Shelter, Food
News

COVID-19: Long Island Sees Uptick In Positivity Rate For Testing

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

There was an uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results on Long Island, according to five-day data released by New York State on Sunday, July 26.

Of the 53,568 test results reported on Saturday, July 25 to New York State, 536, or 1 percent, were positive. 

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Tuesday, July 21: 1.0 percent
  • Wednesday, July 22: 1.4 percent
  • Thursday, July 23: 0.9 percent
  • Friday, July 24: 0.9 percent
  • Saturday, July 25: 1.3 percent

There were 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (down 10 from a day earlier) on Saturday with another 61 positive cases in Suffolk County (up 12 from a day earlier).

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 637 (-9)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 92 (+1)
  • Number ICU - 155 (+6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 90 (-4)
  • Total Discharges - 72,716 (+84)
  • Deaths - 3
  • Total Deaths - 25,106

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.