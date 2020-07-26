COVID-19: Long Island Sees Uptick In Positivity Rate For Testing

There was an uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results on Long Island, according to five-day data released by New York State on Sunday, July 26.

Of the 53,568 test results reported on Saturday, July 25 to New York State, 536, or 1 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Tuesday, July 21: 1.0 percent

Wednesday, July 22: 1.4 percent

Thursday, July 23: 0.9 percent

Friday, July 24: 0.9 percent

Saturday, July 25: 1.3 percent

There were 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (down 10 from a day earlier) on Saturday with another 61 positive cases in Suffolk County (up 12 from a day earlier).

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization - 637 (-9)

Patients Newly Admitted - 92 (+1)

Number ICU - 155 (+6)

Number ICU with Intubation - 90 (-4)

Total Discharges - 72,716 (+84)

Deaths - 3

Total Deaths - 25,106

