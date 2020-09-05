COVID-19: Long Island Sees Positivity Rate Uptick For Fourth Day In Row

For the fourth straight day, Long Island has seen an uptick in COVID-19 test positivity rate.

Here are the day-by-day infection rates:

Tuesday, Sept. 1: 0.8 percent

Wednesday, Sept. 2: 1.1 percent

Thursday, Sept. 3: 1.4 percent

Friday, Sept. 4: 1.5 percent

Statewide, of the 99,761 test results reported to New York State on Friday, 801, or 0.80 percent, were positive. A day earlier, the statewide infection rate was .92 percent.

Those 801 new cases the last 24 hours bring the total number to 438,772 during the entire pandemic.

There were 107 new cases reported in Nassau County and another 98 in Suffolk County.

Some of the hardest-hit municipalities in Nassau County, according to the state Department of Health, are Hempstead, Freeport:, Elmont, Uniondale, Valley Stream, Levittown, Hicksville and East Meadow.

Locations with the most cases in Suffolk County are Islip, Brookhaven, Babylon, Huntington, Smithtown and Southampton.

There were two deaths statewide due to COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, bringing the total to 25,350. One of those two deaths was on Long Island: in Suffolk County.

