COVID-19: Long Island Sees Over 800 New Cases; Latest Breakdown By Town

For the third time in five days, Long Island reported more than 800 new COVID-19 cases as the virus continues its rapid spread across the country.

The state Department of Health was reporting 406 new COVID-19 cases in Nassau County, with 402 in Suffolk County, the most new cases in any county in the state outside New York City.

There have now been 54,055 COVID-19 cases reported in Suffolk out of 1.25 million tested. In Nassau, 1.25 million tests have been administered, resulting in 54,715 confirmed cases.

In Suffolk, the overall infection rate has hit 4.3 percent, while it has reached 4.4 percent in Nassau.

There were new COVID-19 fatalities reported in both counties as the virus-related death hit 2,028 in Suffolk and 2,234 in Nassau.

The daily infection rate on Long Island over the past five days, according to the state Department of Health:

Thursday, Nov. 12: 24,256 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 802 (3.3 percent) testing positive;

Friday, Nov. 13: 25,873 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 866 (3.3 percent) testing positive;

Saturday, Nov. 14: 25,713 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 692 (2.7 percent) testing positive;

Sunday, Nov. 15: 18,056 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 640 (3.5 percent) testing positive;

Monday, Nov. 16: 23,304 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 808 (3.3 percent) testing positive.

The seven-day rolling infection rate on Long Island rose from 3.1 percent to 3.2 percent, while the 14-day average rose from 2.4 percent to 2.9 percent in the past five days.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health:

Islip: 15,569;

Brookhaven: 13,412;

Babylon: 8,621;

Huntington: 6,764;

Smithtown: 3,501;

Southampton: 1,600;

Riverhead: 1,024;

Southold: 526;

East Hampton: 381;

Shelter Island: 14.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,702;

Freeport: 2,043;

Elmont: 1,652;

Uniondale: 1,590;

Valley Stream: 1,490;

Levittown: 1,512;

Hicksville: 1,402;

East Meadow: 1,247;

Glen Cove: 1,213;

Long Beach: 1,060;

Franklin Square: 1,054;

Woodmere: 959;

Baldwin: 878;

Oceanside: 860;

Roosevelt: 794;

New Cassel: 747;

North Valley Stream: 758.

In the past 24 hours, there were 159,852 COVID-19 tests administered statewide, resulting in 5,088 positive cases for a 3.18 percent total positive infection rate. The total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized rose to 2,124, and there were 29 new virus-related deaths.

The test positivity rate in the focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy zones is 4.89 percent. The statewide positivity rate excluding these focus areas is 2.82 percent.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 17,036,695 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 568,778 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,189 COVID-19 fatalities.

“If we stay New York Tough and don't fall subject to COVID fatigue and we stay smart through the holidays, through Thanksgiving, through Christmas, through Hanukkah, we'll keep it under control," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated.

“New Yorkers just have to continue to take it seriously. I know it has been a long time, but these next weeks are going to be key and we really need people to buckle down to fend off the tide."

