COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Uptick In Positive Testing Rate; Latest Totals By County

Long Island saw an uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Of a total of 97,960 test results reported on Tuesday, Sept. 29 to New York State, 1,000, or 1.02 percent, were positive.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days on Long Island:

Sunday, Sept. 27: 1.2 percent

Monday, Sept. 28: 1.2 percent

Tuesday, Sept. 29: 1.3 percent

In Nassau County, 66 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday with another 53 in Suffolk County.

A total of 1,000 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 458,649 during the pandemic.

There were nine deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday, with one on Long Island (in Suffolk County) -- bringing the total to 25,479 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 605 (+34)

Patients Newly Admitted - 100

Number ICU - 144 (-3)

Number ICU with Intubation - 67 (+6)

Total Discharges - 76,754 (+63)

Deaths - 9

