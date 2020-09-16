COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Uptick In Cases, Positive Testing Rate; Latest Totals By County

Long Island saw another new uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Of a total of 75,087 test results reported on Tuesday, Sept. 15 to New York State, 652, or 0.87 percent, were positive.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last five days on Long Island:

Friday, Sept. 11: 1.4 percent

Saturday, Sept. 12: 1.2 percent

Sunday, Sept. 13: 0.9 percent

Monday, Sept. 14: 1.2 percent

Tuesday, Sept. 15: 1.3 percent

In Nassau County, 66 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday (down 11 from a day earlier) with another 58 in Suffolk County (down 13 from the previous day).

A total of new COVID cases were reported in New York on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 446,366 during the pandemic.

There were four deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,410 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 483 (+2)

Patients Newly Admitted - 69

Number ICU - 138 (-6)

Number ICU with Intubation - 67 (+7)

Total Discharges - 75,903 (+56)

Deaths - 4

