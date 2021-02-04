COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Positive-Test Rate Increase; Latest Case Breakdown By Community

More than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Long Island in the past 24 hours as the positive infection rate saw a small increase and remains among the highest in New York.

For the third straight day, the seven-day average infection rate on Long Island rose, from 4.39 percent to 4.52 percent on Thursday, April 1, the second-highest of New York's 10 regions, better only than the mid-Hudson Valley's 4.84 percent rate.

Statewide, the positive infection rate continues to rise, up to 3.59 percent on April 1.

In Suffolk, 706 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections were reported, bringing the total to 183,192 total since the pandemic began. There were 638 new cases in Nassau, as the total hit 168,884.

As of Friday, April 2, there were 786 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island, representing 0.03 percent of the region's population and leaving 34 percent of hospital beds still available. There were 657 patients in ICU, leaving 24 percent of beds available in Suffolk and Nassau.

There were two deaths each in both Suffolk and Nassau, bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,259 and 3,057, respectively.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the most recent data provided by the county Department of Health on April 2:

Levittown: 4,880;

Hicksville: 3,975;

Hempstead: 3,811;

Freeport: 3,752;

East Meadow: 3,492;

Valley Stream: 3,451;

Elmont: 3,013;

Oceanside: 2,905;

Long Beach: 2,873;

Franklin Square: 2,870;

Glen Cove: 2,676;

Uniondale: 2,466;

Massapequa: 2,111;

Rockville Centre: 2,058;

Baldwin: 1,938;

Woodmere: 1,894;

North Bellmore: 1,818;

Plainview: 1,826;

Wantagh: 1,797;

North Massapequa: 1,798;

West Hempstead: 1,764;

Mineola: 1,678;

Merrick: 1,700;

Lynbrook: 1,683;

Garden City: 1,677;

East Massapequa: 1,626;

Massapequa Park: 1,618;

Seaford: 1,589;

Bethpage: 1,577.

The breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 52,247;

Islip: 45,255;

Babylon: 25,787;

Huntington: 20,979;

Smithtown: 13,003;

Southampton: 5,314;

Riverhead: 3,389;

Southold: 1,599;

East Hampton: 1,562;

Shelter Island: 53.

There were 257,646 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Thursday, April 1, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 7,787 newly confirmed infections for a 3.02 percent positive infection rate, down from the previous day.

Sixty-four new COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, leaving 4,540 still being treated statewide. There are 913 in ICU and 565 intubated.

There were 63 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Nearly 32 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 19.2 percent are fully vaccinated. A total of 776,902 first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 434,370 have completed the process.

"Vaccinations for COVID-19 are progressing as fast as we can get shots in arms, and while that's good news, the pandemic isn't over and New Yorkers have to stay vigilant. It's critical that we continue washing hands, wearing masks, and social distancing across the state to slow the spread and keep each other safe," Cuomo said.

"New York is expanding eligibility and opening new vaccination sites statewide with a particular focus on historically underserved communities, and we're holding fast to that commitment." Cuomo continued. "However, New Yorkers should take continuing infections and new variants into account as we move forward toward the light at the end of the tunnel together."

Statewide, a total of 1,875,107 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 45 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 40,635 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

