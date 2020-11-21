Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increase In Cases; Latest Totals By County

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

Long Island has seen a new increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, according to newly released data on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.34 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.49 percent. 

Within the focus areas, 42,316 test results were reported Friday, Nov. 20, yielding 1,839 positives. 

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas,165,591 test results were reported, yielding 4,133 positives. 

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days on Long Island:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 18: 3.1 percent
  • Thursday, Nov. 19: 2.9 percent
  • Friday, Nov. 20: 2.9 percent

In Suffolk County, 479 new COVID cases were reported Friday, Nov. 20 with another 403 new cases in Nassau County.

There were 34 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, with one on Long Island (in Nassau County) -- bringing the total to 26,326 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 2,443 (+95)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 381
  • Hospital Counties - 50
  • Number ICU - 467 (+22)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 212 (+7)
  • Total Discharges - 83,031 (+265)
  • Deaths - 34

