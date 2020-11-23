COVID-19: Long Island Sees Nearly 1K New Cases; Latest Rundown By Community

Long Island saw nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases as the spike in positive infection rates across the board continues to rise.

In the latest data released by the state Department of Health, Suffolk County was reporting 526 new COVID-19, with 421 in Nassau County, some of the highest numbers for any county in the state.

There have now been 56,865 COVID-19 cases reported in Suffolk out of 1.34 million tested.

In Nassau, 1.33 million tests have been administered, resulting in 57,127 confirmed cases.

In Suffolk, the overall infection rate has held at 4.3 percent, while it has dipped to 4.3 percent in Nassau.

The latest rise in cases comes on the heels of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo designating four new COVID-19 micro-clusters - two in both Nassau and Suffolk.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Monday, Nov. 23:

Islip: 16,239;

Brookhaven: 14,250;

Babylon: 8,956;

Huntington: 7,033;

Smithtown: 3,729;

Southampton: 1,708;

Riverhead: 2,080;

Southold: 547;

East Hampton: 428;

Shelter Island: 15.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,797;

Freeport: 2,146;

Elmont: 1,722;

Uniondale: 1,660;

Valley Stream: 1,550;

Levittown: 1,617;

Hicksville: 1,476;

East Meadow: 1,312;

Glen Cove: 1,265;

Long Beach: 1,100;

Franklin Square: 1,116;

Woodmere: 994;

Baldwin: 920;

Oceanside: 917;

Roosevelt: 824;

North Valley Stream: 778;

New Cassel: 761.

In the past 24 hours, 191,489 COVID-19 tests were administered, with 5,906 positive cases confirmed. There are now 2,724 New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus, and there were 33 new deaths reported.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 18,187,840 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 602,120 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,390 COVID-19 fatalities.

