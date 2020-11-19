COVID-19: Long Island Sees 800-Plus New Cases; Latest Breakdown By Town

For the fifth time in a week, Long Island is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases as the second wave of the virus keeps ramping up to levels not seen since the pandemic began.

The state Department of Health was reporting 431 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, with 374 in Nassau County. Only Erie County (490), which has been combating a COVID-19 outbreak, and New York City (1,847) reported more new cases.

There have now been 54,916 COVID-19 cases reported in Suffolk out of 1.28 million tested. In Nassau, 1.27 million tests have been administered, resulting in 55,486 confirmed cases.

In Suffolk, the overall infection rate has held at 4.3 percent, while it has dipped to 4.3 percent in Nassau.

There were two new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Nassau, bringing the total to 2,238 since March, and there was one in Suffolk, bringing the death toll to 2,030.

The daily infection rate on Long Island over the past five days, according to the state Department of Health:

Saturday, Nov. 14: 25,713 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 692 (2.7 percent) testing positive;

Sunday, Nov. 15: 18,056 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 640 (3.5 percent) testing positive;

Monday, Nov. 16: 23,304 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 808 (3.3 percent) testing positive.

Tuesday, Nov. 17: 23,280 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 827 (3.6 percent) testing positive;

Wednesday, Nov. 18: 26,154 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 805 (3.1 percent) testing positive.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health:

Islip: 15,807;

Brookhaven: 13,707;

Babylon: 8,716;

Huntington: 6,853;

Smithtown: 3,577;

Southampton: 1,634;

Riverhead: 1,046;

Southold: 531;

East Hampton: 395;

Shelter Island: 14.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,719;

Freeport: 2,057;

Elmont: 1,662;

Uniondale: 1,604;

Valley Stream: 1,503;

Levittown: 1,528;

Hicksville: 1,412;

East Meadow: 1,263;

Glen Cove: 1,223;

Long Beach: 1,065;

Franklin Square: 1,067;

Woodmere: 965;

Baldwin: 883;

Oceanside: 867;

Roosevelt: 801;

North Valley Stream: 767;

New Cassel: 751.

In the past 24 hours, 195,239 New Yorkers were tested for COVID-19, with 5.310 testing positive. The 2.72 percent infection rate is down from 3.43 percent the day before.

The positivity rate in the state’s micro-clusters is at 4.11 percent, and the statewide rate excluding those clusters would be 2.38 percent.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 17,386,368 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 579,382 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,257 COVID-19 fatalities.

"These next few weeks will be challenging with the holidays, especially since we all want to see our loved ones after the year we have had, but we cannot let our guard down," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "Love is sometimes doing what's hard - this year, if you love someone, it is smarter and better to stay away, as hard as that is to say and hear.

"We can get through this if we all continue to wear our masks, stay socially distant, avoid gatherings, wash our hands, and above all, stay New York Tough."

