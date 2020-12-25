COVID-19: Long Island Sees 2,366 New Cases; Latest Breakdown By County

Long Island saw a total of 2,366 new COVID-19 infections, according to information released by state health officials on Friday, Dec. 25.

There were 1,270 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk (a slight decrease from the day before) and 1,096 in Nassau (a slight increase over a day earlier) on Thursday, Dec. 24, as Long Island saw a total of 2,366 new cases. That's an increase of 16 from Wednesday, Dec. 23.

There are currently 1,169 patients hospitalized with COVID on Long Island, with 25 percent of hospital beds available in Nassau and Suffolk. A total of 629 of 817 ICU beds are occupied, with 23 percent available.

The positive testing rates for the last four days on Long Island are as follows:

Monday, Dec. 21: 6.51 percent

Tuesday, Dec. 22: 6.41 percent

Wednesday, Dec. 23: 6.41 percent

Thursday, Dec. 24: 6.45 percent

There were 122 COVID deaths statewide on Thursday, with 13 on Long Island (11 in Suffolk County and two in Nassau County), bringing the total to 29,270 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Thursday:

Test Results Reported - 226,560

Tested Positive - 12,446

Percent Positive - 5.49%

Patient Hospitalization - 6,950 (+22)

Patients Newly Admitted - 859

Number ICU - 1,148 (-12)

Number ICU with Intubation - 621 (+0)

Total Discharges - 98,350 (+750)

Deaths - 122

"New York made it through Thanksgiving better than most places, so as we celebrate Christmas today it's critical we retain that momentum and remember that celebrating smart stops shutdowns," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. "While the vaccine is now here, we are still months away from widespread vaccination and finally reaching that light at the end of the tunnel.

"We are in a footrace between distributing the vaccine and slowing the spread.

"While the state is doing everything it can to get people vaccinated, it's on the rest of us to stay tough and keep practicing safe behaviors in the meantime.

"This has undoubtedly been a trying year, but if we work together and stay United as one New York Family, we will win this war once and for all."

