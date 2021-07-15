COVID-19: Long Island Positive-Test Rate Increases Again; New Breakdown By County, Community

Long Island continues to be the hardest hit region in New York as the number of new COVID-19 infections is on the rise.

The seven-day average positive infection rate has risen from 0.96 percent on Sunday, July 11 on Long Island all the way to 1.23 percent on Wednesday, July 14, the highest in New York as the state contends with new variants of the virus.

On Tuesday, July 13, the only other regions in the state with an average infection rate above 1 percent were the Capital Region (1.14 percent) and New York City (1.09 percent), according to the Department of Health.

Statewide, the average infection rate over the past seven days has climbed above 1 percent for the first time in weeks, to 1.04 percent.

There were less than 100 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in both Nassau (91) and Suffolk (83) counties, bringing the total number to 184,743 and 202,047, respectively.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported on Long Island, as the death toll held steady at 3,407 in Suffolk and 3,182 in Nassau. Two deaths were reported in the Bronx and one in Westchester brought the total number of deaths to 43,023 since the pandemic began.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Thursday, July 15, Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 58,651;

Islip: 49,427;

Babylon: 28,443;

Huntington: 23,096;

Smithtown: 14,313;

Southampton: 5,830;

Riverhead: 3,644;

Southold: 1,703;

East Hampton: 1,689;

Shelter Island: 62.

The most cases in Nassau County, as of July 15:

Levittown: 5,694;

Hicksville: 4,614;

Hempstead: 4,546;

Freeport: 4,330;

Valley Stream: 4,039;

East Meadow: 3,915;

Elmont: 3,524;

Oceanside: 3,407;

Franklin Square: 3,301;

Long Beach: 3,207;

Glen Cove: 3,098;

Uniondale: 2,802;

Massapequa: 2,419;

Baldwin: 2,343;

Rockville Centre: 2,336;

Woodmere: 2,165;

Wantagh: 2,114;

North Massapequa: 2,077;

Plainview: 2,064;

West Hempstead: 2,051;

Mineola: 1,988;

Merrick: 1,959;

Garden City: 1,920;

Lynbrook: 1,908;

East Massapequa: 1,895.

There were 81,951 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on July 14, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 956 newly confirmed infections for a 1.17 percent positive infection rate, continuing a trend of the numbers slowly rising.

Fifty-four new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 340 being treated statewide.

A total of more than 73 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 67 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 61.3 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 55.6 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of July 15, 1,554,592 first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,418,817 have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

“New York State continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic as more residents get vaccinated every single day, but we need everyone who hasn't taken the shot yet to do so as soon as possible," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"Millions of New Yorkers have gotten vaccinated, and sites are open across the state for appointments or walk-ins. Getting vaccinated doesn't just help you—it keeps your family and community safe too, so take your shot today."

