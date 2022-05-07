COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Nears 9 Percent As Cases Climb; New Breakdown By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island continues to surge as it approaches 9 percent as the virus continues to rapidly spread through the region.

In Nassau and Suffolk counties, the seven-day average percent of positive tests rose to 8.94 percent on Thursday, May 5, according to the most recent update by the state Department of Health, up from 8.37 percent two days earlier on Tuesday, May 3.

Statewide, the average infection rate is also on the rise, up to 6.85 percent on May 5 - down slightly from the previous day - but up dramatically after staying below 2 percent for several weeks earlier in 2022.

Twelve new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update, including one in Suffolk to bring the number of fatalities up to 4,388 since the beginning of the pandemic, while the death toll remained unchanged in Nassau at 3,843.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Friday, May 6:

Western New York: 17.18 percent;

Finger Lakes: 12.98 percent;

Capital Region: 11.13 percent;

Central New York: 10.51 percent;

Southern Tier: 9.24 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 9.01 percent;

Long Island : 8.94 percent;

: 8.94 percent; North Country: 8.29 percent;

Hudson Valley: 7.35 percent;

New York City: 4.56 percent.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

May 3: 49.09 new cases;

Wednesday, May 4: 51.83 new cases;

May 5: 52.42 new cases.

Central New York

May 3: 43.53 new cases;

May 4: 43.53 new cases;

May 5: 43.02 new cases.

Finger Lakes

May 3: 43.05 new cases;

May 4: 42.48 new cases;

May 5: 41.87 new cases.

Long Island

May 3: 42.44 new cases;

May 4: 42.68 new cases;

May 5: 45.67 new cases.

Hudson Valley

May 3: 35.86 new cases;

May 4: 37.79 new cases;

May 5: 39.98 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

May 3: 51.57 new cases;

May 4: 49.51 new cases;

May 5: 49.04 new cases.

New York City

May 3: 32.19 new cases;

May 4: 32.82 new cases;

May 5: 40.50 new cases.

North Country

May 3: 37.00 new cases;

May 4: 36.62 new cases;

May 5: 35.22 new cases.

Southern Tier

May 3: 50.37 new cases;

May 4: 49.29 new cases;

May 5: 50.48 new cases.

Western New York

May 3: 58.62 new cases;

May 4: 58.09 new cases;

May 5: 58.49 new cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of May 6:

Brookhaven: 125,388 (257.94 cases per 100,000 residents);

Islip: 96,573 (290.72);

Babylon: 58,952 (250.55);

Huntington: 48,561 (214.77);

Smithtown: 31,024 (264.44);

Southampton: 12,334 (213.36);

Riverhead: 7,834 (232.57);

East Hampton: 4,077 (186.63);

Southold: 3,628 (163.51);

Shelter Island: 150 (53.71).

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases, by community, in Nassau are being reported in:

Hempstead: 4,168;

Levittown: 4,515;

Hicksville: 3,669;

Valley Stream: 3,618;

Freeport: 3,469;

East Meadow: 2,975;

Oceanside: 2,837;

Elmont: 2,836;

Glen Cove: 2,751;

Long Beach: 2,526;

Uniondale: 2,511;

Franklin Square: 2,508;

Baldwin: 2,234;

Plainview: 2,111.

Forty-four new COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals in the past 24 hours as the number being treated for the virus rose to 2,187 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 87 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 90.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 77 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of May 6, 2,207,481 (323 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,966,241 (340 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

On Long Island, there have also been a total of 1,267,915 booster shots administered, including 2,869 in the past 24 hours and 17,762 in the previous seven days.

"By using the tools at our disposal, we can protect ourselves from COVID-19 and keep both ourselves and our loved ones healthy," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Make sure to keep up to date on vaccine doses, get the second booster as soon as you are eligible, and make sure your children are fully vaccinated.

"Remember to get tested before traveling or seeing vulnerable loved ones, and ask your doctor about treatments if you test positive."

