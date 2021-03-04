COVID-19: Long Island Building Inspector Who Visited Homes Tests Positive

A building inspector working for a Long Island town who visited various residential projects has contracted COVID-19, officials announced.

The Town of Huntington’s Department of Building and Engineering was closed on Wednesday, March 3 for a thorough cleaning and disinfecting following the confirmation that a building inspector tested positive for the virus.

Officials said that the employee was tested on Tuesday, March 2, with the results coming back on Wednesday morning.

The employee had no interaction with other town staff members, but officials cautioned that he had been in the field inspecting multiple residential projects that are in the area.

According to town officials, contact tracing is ongoing, and anyone who may have been potentially exposed to the building instructor is being contacted individually.

