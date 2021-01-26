COVID-19: LI Sees 2K-Plus New Cases, Increase In Hospitalizations; Rundown By Community

Long Island continues to be an area of concern for state health officials as the COVID-19 spread continues leading to new infections and hospitalizations are on the rise.

More COVID patients were admitted to Long Island hospitals, as the number hit 1,593, representing 0.06 percent of the population, the highest percentage in the state's 10 regions. Currently, 29 percent of the hospital beds in Nassau and Suffolk are still available under the state's seven-day "surge and flex" plan to create additional space for patients.

In Suffolk, there were 1,135 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Monday, Jan. 25, bringing the total to 137,728 since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Health. In Nassau, there were 942 new infections reported, as the total rose to 123,142.

The number of new cases in Nassau and Suffolk are the highest of any county in the state outside of New York City, where there were 5,081 new cases reported on Jan. 25.

Over the past three days, the rolling seven-day average positive infection rate for those tested on Long Island has dipped slightly, from 6.85 percent on Saturday, Jan. 23, to 6.92 percent and 6.90 percent on Monday, Jan. 25. Despite the slight decrease, the infection rate on Long Island is still the highest in the state.

Fifteen new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Suffolk, as the total rose to 2,708. Ten new virus-related deaths were confirmed in Nassau as the death toll hit 2,625.

If Long Island finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the county Department of Health on Jan. 26:

Levittown: 2,993;

Freeport: 2,441;

Hempstead: 2,413;

Hicksville: 2,405;

East Meadow: 2,258;

Valley Stream: 2,099;

Long Beach: 1,914;

Oceanside: 1,835;

Franklin Square: 1,830;

Elmont: 1,789;

Glen Cove: 1,668;

Uniondale: 1,562;

Massapequa: 1,407;

Rockville Centre: 1,332;

Woodmere: 1,175;

Baldwin: 1,171;

Plainview: 1,132;

Wantagh: 1,128;

West Hempstead: 1,127

North Massapequa: 1,115;

North Bellmore: 1,110;

Lynbrook: 1,102.

The breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 38,144;

Islip: 34,428;

Babylon: 19,048;

Huntington: 15,203;

Smithtown: 9,661;

Southampton: 4,4042;

Riverhead: 2,571;

East Hampton: 1,247;

Southold: 1,235;

Shelter Island: 38.

"With competent leadership now in Washington, I believe the supply will increase, but in the meantime, it's all the more important for every New Yorker to do their part in reducing the spread," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "We've seen good news lately in the form of declining positivity rates and hospitalizations, but we know that weekend numbers can be erratic, so we cannot become complacent."

There were 162,938 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 25, according to Cuomo, resulting in 8,831 positive cases for a 6.79 percent positive infection rate, up from 5.47 percent the previous day.

Currently, there are 8,831 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, while more than 1,540 are in ICU, and 1,006 are intubated with the virus. There were 162 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,338,990 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 30.76 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 34,242 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

