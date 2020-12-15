COVID-19: LI Sees 2,000-Plus New Cases; Latest Data, Including Positive-Test Rate, Town Totals

More than 2,000 new COVID-19 were reported on Long Island overnight as the region’s positive infection rate hovers around 5.75 percent for those tested.

On Monday, Dec. 14, 1,171 new infections were reported in Suffolk, with an additional 908 in Nassau as Long Island continues contending with the second wave of COVID-19 cases.

A total of 76,625 confirmed cases have been reported in Suffolk, with 72,122 in Nassau since the pandemic began.

Fourteen new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Suffolk overnight, as the death toll rose to 2,132, while Nassau was reporting four new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 2,304.

The COVID-19 infection rate over the past three days, according to the state Department of Health, jumped from 5.62 percent on Saturday, Dec. 12 to 5.70 percent on Sunday, back down to 2.67 on Monday, Dec. 14 on Long Island.

According to the Department of Health, the average rolling positivity rate over the past seven days on Long Island held steady at 5.7 percent during that span, while the 14-day average spiked from 4.8 percent to 5.7 percent.

New York continues to see an alarming number of new hospitalizations, with 270 more admitted as the total rose to 5,982 statewide. There now been more than 28,000 COVID-19-related deaths in New York since March, with 128 new fatalities reported on Dec. 14.

On Long Island, there are 972 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 20 percent of the region’s hospital beds still available. There are 585 patients in the ICU being treated for the virus, representing 71 percent of the available ICU beds.

The overall infection rates in both counties held steady, with Suffolk at 4.5 percent of 1.7 million tests, and Nassau at 4.3 percent of 1.66 million tests.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Tuesday, Dec. 15:

Islip: 20,755;

Brookhaven: 19,932;

Babylon: 11,304;

Huntington: 8,928;

Smithtown: 5,183;

Southampton: 2,231;

Riverhead: 1,417;

Southold: 673;

East Hampton: 620;

Shelter Island: 22.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 3,296;

Freeport: 2,699;

Levittown: 2,183;

Elmont: 2,118;

Uniondale: 2,014;

Hicksville: 1,964;

Valley Stream: 1,972;

East Meadow: 1,750;

Glen Cove: 1,635;

Franklin Square: 1,499;

Long Beach: 1,471;

Oceanside: 1,207;

Woodmere: 1,192;

Baldwin: 1,130;

Roosevelt: 1,049;

North Valley Stream: 944;

Plainview: 948.

New Cassel: 860.

In the past 24 hours, 194,188 tests were reported, resulting in 10,353 positive cases in New York. The 5.33 positivity rate is a tick down from the previous day, though the numbers across the state continue to rise.

"Everything we have done from the start of this pandemic has been based on the facts, and the facts are that COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all on the rise all across the country. We are on an unsustainable trajectory and if we don't act now, hospitals could become overwhelmed come January," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "

Statewide, 794,557 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 22.31 million tests administered in the past 10 months, including 28,002 fatalities.

“Right now, New York is focused on growing hospital capacity through our Surge and Flex program and requiring hospital systems to begin working together so they are prepared,” Cuomo continued.

“As those operations continue, it's on all of us to be smart, tough, and do what we know stops the spread - socially distance, wear masks and wash our hands. The goal is to avoid another shut down and we will only be able to do that if we all do our part."

