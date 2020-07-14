COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of NYers Who Say Worst Of Pandemic Still To Come

Though New York and Connecticut have been at the forefront in combating the COVID-19 outbreak, a majority of New Yorkers believe that the worst is still to come regarding the pandemic, according to a new poll.

The Siena College Research Institute released the results of a new study that found that 62 percent of respondents believe that the worst of the pandemic has yet to hit, with a second wave likely hitting by the fall.

Comparatively, just 27 percent of those polled said that they believe the worst is over.

Pollsters found that 70 percent of respondents said they hope the government prioritizes containing the spread of the virus, even at the cost of the economy. Just 22 percent said that restarting the economy is the right course forward, even if it increases the potential risk of public health.

With the state beginning to fully reopen the economy - albeit under specific guidelines due to the “new normal” - the poll saw that nearly 64 percent of New Yorkers are "somewhat" or "very" comfortable dining at restaurants, which more than half have been enjoying outdoor recreational activities.

However, 65 percent are either not very (30 percent) or not at all (35 percent) comfortable with eating in an indoor area at a restaurant.

The Siena College poll of 410 New Yorkers was conducted between Sunday, June 28 and Thursday, July 2.

“Majorities of every demographic, except Republicans, think that we haven’t seen the worst of the pandemic, and majorities of every demographic want the government to concentrate on containing the virus even if the economy suffers,” according to SCRI Director, Don Levy. “Nearly 80 percent are concerned that they, or another member of their household, will get sick with COVID-19.”

Complete results from the Siena College poll can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.