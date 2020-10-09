COVID-19: Here's Long Island Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady on Long Island, according to three-day data released Friday, Oct. 9.

In "Red Zone" focus areas in four counties, the positivity rate over the past three weeks has been 6.4 percent, compared to the rest of the state at 0.91 percent.

These "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of state's population, yet have been where 19.7 percent of all positive cases statewide have come from over the past three weeks.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days on Long Island:

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 1.2 percent

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 1.0 percent

Thursday, Oct. 8: 1.0 percent

There were 80 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (down 60 from a day earlier) with another 89 positive cases in Suffolk County (down 18 from the previous day).

There were six deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,561 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

Patient Hospitalization - 779 (+25)

Patients Newly Admitted - 122

Hospital Counties - 38

Number ICU - 168 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation - 78 (+11)

Total Discharges - 77,432 (+81)

Deaths - 6

