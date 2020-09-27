Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Long Island Man Critically Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash
News

COVID-19: Here's Long Island Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady on Long Island, according to three-day data released Sunday, Sept. 27.

Of the  84,770 test results reported on Saturday, Sept. 26 to New York State, 866, or 1.02 percent, were positive. 

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

  • Thursday, Sept. 24: 1.0 percent
  • Friday, Sept. 25: 0.9 percent
  • Saturday, Sept. 26: 1.0 percent

There were 866 new COVID cases reported on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 455,626 confirmed cases during the pandemic.

There were 67 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County with another 42 positive cases in Suffolk County.

There were six deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 541 (+14)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 88
  • Number ICU - 155 (-9)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 59 (-16)
  • Total Discharges - 76,595 (+67)
  • Deaths - 6

