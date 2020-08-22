COVID-19: Here's Long Island Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady on Long Island, according to three-day data released Saturday, Aug. 22.

Of the 94,849 test results reported on Friday, Aug. 21 to New York State, 653, or 0.69 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 19: 0.8 percent

Thursday, Aug. 20: 0.7 percent

Friday, Aug. 21: 0.7 percent

There were 43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County with another 56 positive cases in Suffolk County.

There were four deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, with two on Long Island - one in Nassau and one in Suffolk.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

Patient Hospitalization - 483 (-7)

Patients Newly Admitted - 75

Number ICU - 116 (-3)

Number ICU with Intubation - 56 (-2)

Total Discharges - 74,553 (+68)

Deaths - 4

Total Deaths - 25,282

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.