News

COVID-19: Here's Long Island Four-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady on Long Island, according to four-day data released Sunday, Oct. 4.

In the top 20 "hotspot" ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Brooklyn, Queens, and Rockland and Orange counties - 5,392 tests were conducted, yielding 261 positives or a 4.8 percent positivity rate. 

In the remainder of the state, 104,937 tests were conducted yielding 961 positives or a 0.91 percent positivity rate.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last four days are as follows:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 30: 1.0 percent
  • Thursday, Oct. 1: 1.3 percent
  • Friday, Oct. 2: 1.2 percent
  • Saturday, Oct. 3: 0.9 percent

There were 79 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County with another 72 positive cases in Suffolk County.

There were 14 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with one on Long Island (in Nassau County).

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 618 (-29)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 72
  • Hospital Counties - 36
  • Number ICU - 138 (-11)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 67 (-3)
  • Total Discharges - 77,090 (+86)
  • Deaths - 14

