COVID-19: Here's Long Island Four-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Long Island continue to remain steady, according to the latest four-day testing data.
Here is overall state data released on Friday, July 3:
- Patient Hospitalization - 857 (-21)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 73 (-23)
- Hospital Counties - 30
- Number ICU - 188 (-21)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 125 (-4)
- Total Discharges - 70,794 (+96)
- Deaths - 9
- Total Deaths - 24,885
Of the 66,392 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 918, or 1.38 percent, were positive.
On Long Island, the percentages the last four days are as follows:
- Monday, June 29: 1.10 percent;
- Tuesday, June 30: 1.10 percent;
- Wednesday, July 1: 1.10 percent;
- Thursday, July 2: 0.90 percent
There were 37 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County, with another 47 positive cases in Suffolk County.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.