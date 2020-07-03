COVID-19: Here's Long Island Four-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Long Island continue to remain steady, according to the latest four-day testing data.

Here is overall state data released on Friday, July 3:

Patient Hospitalization - 857 (-21)

Patients Newly Admitted - 73 (-23)

Hospital Counties - 30

Number ICU - 188 (-21)

Number ICU with Intubation - 125 (-4)

Total Discharges - 70,794 (+96)

Deaths - 9

Total Deaths - 24,885

Of the 66,392 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 918, or 1.38 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the percentages the last four days are as follows:

Monday, June 29: 1.10 percent;

Tuesday, June 30: 1.10 percent;

Wednesday, July 1: 1.10 percent;

Thursday, July 2: 0.90 percent

There were 37 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County, with another 47 positive cases in Suffolk County.

