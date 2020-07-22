Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
COVID-19: Here's Long Island Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19.

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 on Long Island has declined, according to five-day data released Wednesday, July 22.

Of the 67,659 tests conducted on Tuesday, July 21, in New York State, 705, or 1.04 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Friday, July 17: 1.0 percent
  • Saturday, July 18: 0.9 percent
  • Sunday, July 19: 1.0 percent
  • Monday, July 20: 1.4 percent
  • Tuesday, July 21: 1.0 percent

There were 36 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (down 15 from a day earlier) with another 46 positive cases in Suffolk County (down 33 from a day earlier).

There were nine deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday. None were on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 714 (-10)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 81 (+21)
  • Number ICU - 179 (+16)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 96 (+5)
  • Total Discharges - 72,386 (+84)
  • Deaths - 9
  • Total Deaths - 25,068

