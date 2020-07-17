Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Long Island Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 on Long Island has remained steady, according to five-day data released Friday, July 17.

Of the 78,239 tests conducted on Thursday, July 16 in New York State, 776, or 0.99 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Sunday, July 12: 1.5 percent
  • Monday, July 13: 2.0 percent
  • Tuesday, July 14: 1.0 percent
  • Wednesday, July 15: 0.9 percent
  • Thursday, July 16: 0.9 percent

There were 49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (up five from a day earlier) with another 49 positive cases in Suffolk County (down 17 from a day earlier).

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 765 (-48), lowest since March 18
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 71 (+0)
  • Number ICU - 179 (+14)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 98 (+10)
  • Total Discharges - 71,970 (+103)
  • Deaths - 10
  • Total Deaths - 25,024

