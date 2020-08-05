COVID-19: Here's Latest Five-Day Long Island Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Positive test results for COVID-19 on Long Island remained steady, according to brand-new five-day data released by New York State on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Of the 72,668 test results reported Tuesday, Aug. 4 to New York State 636, or 0.87 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Friday, July 31: 1.1 percent

Saturday, Aug. 1.0 percent

Sunday, Aug. 2: 1.3 percent

Monday, Aug. 3: 1.3 percent

Tuesday, Aug. 4: 1.2 percent

A total of 636 new COVID cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 418,225 during the pandemic.

There were 46 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (down 10 from a day earlier) Tuesday with another 85 positive cases in Suffolk County (up 12 from a day earlier).

There were four deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 564 (-4)

Patients Newly Admitted - 82

Number ICU - 134 (-5)

Number ICU with Intubation - 69 (+0)

Total Discharges - 73,410 (+84)

Deaths - 4

Total Deaths - 25,179

