COVID-19: Here's Latest Five-Day Long Island Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Positive test results for COVID-19 on Long Island remained steady, according to brand-new five-day data released by New York State on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Of the 70,993 test results reported on Monday, Aug. 3 to New York State, 746, or 1.05 percent, were positive. 

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Thursday, July 30: 0.9 percent
  • Friday, July 31: 1.1 percent
  • Saturday, Aug. 1.0 percent 
  • Sunday, Aug. 2: 1.3 percent
  • Monday, Aug. 3: 1.3 percent

A total of 746 new COVID cases were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 417,589 during the pandemic.

There were 56 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (down two from a day earlier) Monday with another 73 positive cases in Suffolk County (up 23 from a day earlier).

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Monday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 568 (+32)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 85
  • Number ICU - 139 (+3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 69 (+7)
  • Total Discharges - 73,326 (+47)
  • Deaths - 3
  • Total Deaths - 25,175

